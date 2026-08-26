Lebanese scholar: Unity across region has struck heart of Zionist-American project

AhlulBayt News Agency: Unity in Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran has struck at the heart of the Zionist-American project and has thwarted the Greater Israel scheme, a Lebanese scholar said.

Sheikh Ghazi Hanina, chairman of the Assembly of Lebanese Muslim Scholars, made the remarks in an address to the third webinar of the 40th International Islamic Unity Conference, which was held Tuesday at the initiative of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought.

He referred to the Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), as a divine figure who was raised in the presence of God Almighty and lived in obedience to God Almighty and next to the House of God.

Stating that the Messenger of God (PBUH) carried the banner of unity even before Islam and was a supporter of unity in every sense, he said, “We see that the way of the Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS), from the Commander of the Faithful, Ali (AS), to the present day, has also been based on the path and method of unity.”

Stating that God Almighty has called us to Islamic brotherhood and faith and Islamic unity, Sheikh Hanina said Imam Khomeini (RA) spoke of unity based on the style and method of his ancestors, the Ahl-ul-Bayt of the Messenger of God (PBUH) and the infallible Imams (AS).

He also highlighted martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s role in enhancing Muslim unity.

This Lebanese cleric emphasized the need to protect Islamic unity and said that unity, after faith in God, is our most powerful weapon in confronting the American and Zionist enemy.

Referring to the presence of the Iranian people in the streets for 5 months and emphasizing the revenge for the blood of the martyrs, including the martyred Leader, he said this resistance has defeated the enemy’s projects and astonished the American enemy to the extent that the US president would take one position in the morning, change his position at noon, and take another position at night.

Sheikh Hanina went on to say that Unity in Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and the Islamic Republic struck at the heart of the American Zionist project and defeated the Greater Israel scheme.

He concluded by emphasizing that today it is necessary for all of Muslims from all sects and parties, including scholars and thinkers, religious institutions in Al-Azhar, Qom, Najaf, Mashhad, Zaytunah, Yemen, Damascus, Mecca and Medina to stand as one hand in defending religion and helping the oppressed, adding that “our strength and God’s help will depend on our unity.”

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