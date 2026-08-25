40th Islamic Unity Conference to be held in Tehran, Qom, Mashhad: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 40th International Islamic Unity Conference will be held in Tehran, Qom, and Mashhad, the secretary-general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought says.

Hamid Shahriari said on Monday that the conference’s online sessions have begun, with 80 of 140 invited scholars expected to participate. Four decentralized conferences will also be held in West Azarbaijan, Kurdistan, Golestan, and Razavi Khorasan provinces.

The main conference will open on Thursday, August 27, at the Islamic Republic of Iran’s International Conference Center, with President Masoud Pezeshkian attending, he said, adding that eight books published by the Research Institute for Islamic Proximity Studies will also be unveiled during the event.

The program includes a session on Islamic awakening, foreign guests’ participation in Friday prayers, a dinner hosted by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and a dedicated academic session at Qom’s seminary, being held for the first time as part of the conference.

The event will conclude Sunday, August 30, in Mashhad, with the participation of Sunni and Shia scholars from neighboring provinces.

The conference will examine Islamic unity, peace, security, and collective strength, focusing on Islamic identity, governance, resistance economy, contemporary developments, Palestine, and Lebanon, as well as the role of religious scholars in strengthening cooperation across the Muslim world.

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