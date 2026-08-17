Academic and Literary Session “Sada-e-Zainab” Held in Kargil

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Scholars, intellectuals, writers, poets, students and devotees of the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) attended the programme. Participants paid tribute to the daughter of Amir al-Mu’minin Imam Ali (A.S) and Sayyida Fatima Zahra (peace be upon her) through research papers, poetry and manqabat.

A thematic mushaira was also held during the event. Poets highlighted Hazrat Zainab’s historic role after the tragedy of Karbala, her unmatched bravery, oratory and resilience through their verses.

In the academic session, papers were presented by Taqi Khan Nayab, Syed Hadi Shah, Professor Nasir Shabani and Engineer Haji Hussain. The speakers shed light on different scholarly, historical, intellectual and spiritual aspects of Hazrat Zainab’s blessed life.

Special guest Tahir Hussain Zabawi, in his address, underlined Hazrat Zainab Kubra’s pure life, hardships, sacrifices and extraordinary steadfastness. He said that after the tragedy of Karbala, the courage, insight and eloquence with which she carried forward the message of Ashura form a luminous and unforgettable chapter in Islamic history.

“Hazrat Zainab’s (peace be upon her) life continues to offer lessons of patience, faith, speaking the truth, dignity, courage and resistance against oppression even today. The younger generation and women in particular can draw immense guidance from her example,” he remarked.

Zabawi appreciated Baqir al-Ulum Research and Educational Institute for organising such academic and intellectual sessions. He also praised the constructive contributions of Dr. Sheikh Hasnian Mafsari in the field of Islamic research and study.

He stressed that in the present age of social media, such scholarly seminars and conferences are highly important to convey authentic Islamic teachings, the history of the Ahlul Bayt and the message of Karbala to the youth in an effective and academic manner.

The programme was conducted in an elegant, effective and scholarly manner by noted historian and intellectual Master Sadiq Hardasi, who linked the various sessions within a historical and intellectual framework.

On the occasion, the book “Hakim-e-Ummat”, containing papers presented at a previous conference held last month in memory of the Martyr Leader Syed Ali Khamenei, was also launched.

Results of a book-reading competition organised to promote the habit of reading among the youth were announced. A total of 69 young participants took part, and nine students who performed best were given awards.

In the end, Haji Inayatullah Rahi delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the special guest, scholars, poets, intellectuals, students, participants and all those who cooperated in organising the programme.

The session concluded with a resolve to continue conveying the school of the Ahlul Bayt, the message of Ashura and the life of Hazrat Zainab Kubra (peace be upon her) to the new generation in a scholarly and research-oriented manner. The role of Hazrat Zainab (peace be upon her) in keeping the message of Imam Hussain (A.S) alive after Karbala remains an everlasting example of truth, sincerity and resistance against oppression in human history.

