Araghchi invites foreigners to Minab School exhibition to see true human rights

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has invited foreigners to visit the Minab School exhibition should they want to understand true human rights.

During a visit to the “Minab School” painting exhibition on Friday, Araghchi said that Iran will neither forgive nor forget the crime — but will continue to pursue it.

Featuring paintings by a group of Iran’s prominent artists on the theme of the US and Israeli regime’s crime in the massacre of schoolchildren in the southern Iranian city of Minab, the Minab School exhibition was held in Tehran.

Human rights have become a political tool in the hands of some Western states, he said, adding that they exploit human rights for political gain and attach no real value to the concept.

“Iran’s policy on human rights is quite clear. We believe in human rights in the true sense of the word in Iran and have always defended the rights of the Iranian people and will not allow it to be abused by others,” he added.

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