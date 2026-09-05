Araghchi reacts to remarks by Jordanian counterpart about Iran’s right to respond

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has responded to claims by his Jordanian counterpart, questioning how long Tehran should wait before responding to an aggressor that violates Iran’s sovereignty.

In an Arabic-language post on his X account on Friday, Araghchi responded to comments by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who claimed that Iran had attacked Jordan and other countries in the region only two hours after the start of the US war of aggression, arguing that the Iranian attack therefore could not be considered a response.

Araghchi rejected that argument, pointing to the use of Arab airspace, territory and waters in the initial US attacks against Iran.

“How long does the Jordanian foreign minister think Iran should wait before responding to an aggressor who does not respect the sovereignty of Arab states or Iran’s sovereignty?” Araghchi asked.

“And is he (Safadi) really unaware that Arab airspace, territory, and waters were used in the initial US attacks that resulted in the killing of innocent Iranians?” the Iranian foreign minister added.

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