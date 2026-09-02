Pres. Pezeshkian hails SCO's unanimous condemnation of US-Israeli aggression against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has welcomed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) unanimous condemnation of US-Israeli aggression against Iran, saying the bloc had reaffirmed its commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its members.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Tuesday at the conclusion of his participation in the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“Without exception, all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization deemed the aggression against Iran unacceptable and, while condemning the aggressor, stressed the need to respect the territorial integrity of countries,” Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president said his participation in the SCO and Shanghai Plus meetings provided an opportunity to present Tehran’s position on regional developments and underscore the responsibilities of the organization and its member states.

He added that the summit also provided an opportunity to hold bilateral talks with several leaders, including the presidents of India, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as Pakistan’s prime minister.

Pezeshkian said he also held a “very good” meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as talks with senior officials from several other countries on the sidelines of the summit.

He added that SCO leaders and member states had pledged to support Iran in confronting the challenges it faces, while Tehran, in turn, would work with them to promote peace and security in the region through greater cooperation.

The SCO’s final statement, known as the Bishkek Declaration, condemned “military strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which have resulted in numerous civilian casualties and significant damage to the country’s economy.”

The bloc said the US-Israeli attacks on Iran “violate the principles and norms of international law and the UN Charter and create serious risks to international peace, security and stability.”

It reaffirmed its support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and called for the war to be resolved solely through political and diplomatic means.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who accompanied Pezeshkian at the summit, also highlighted the broader significance of the meetings.

In a post on X, Araghchi said he had conveyed Iran’s “principled defense of sovereignty” and the need for unity in talks with Eurasian, Chinese and South Asian officials, adding that “the future is multipolar and multilateral.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Pezeshkian also called for a multipolar world order grounded in multilateralism, sovereign equality and the rule of law in an address to the Shanghai Plus summit.

........................

End/ 257