Putin expresses solidarity with Iranian people, praises their resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed solidarity with the Iranian people and praised their courage and resistance as he met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

As he asked President Masoud Pezeshkian to convey his greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei during their meeting on Tuesday, Putin said the Russian people stood in solidarity with the Iranian people, whom he said were defending their interests against enemies.

Putin emphasized that Russia admired the courage and resilience of the Iranian people.

Meanwhile, he said Russia and Iran had maintained the previous year’s growing trend in trade and economic relations despite military and political circumstances.

He added that relations between Russia and Iran were steadily developing in all areas.

Putin also stressed the importance of humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

He said Moscow was seeking to support Tehran under the current circumstances by supplying Iran with goods it needs.

Turning to regional developments, Putin said Russia welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, but added that the ceasefire had unfortunately been fragile.

Meanwhile, at the Shanghai Plus summit, attended by senior officials from member states and partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Putin said international attention to the organization’s multifaceted activities was increasing.

The meeting was held under the theme “The United Nations as a key element of a just world order: The contribution of Shanghai Plus countries to the formation of a multipolar world.”

Putin said: “We in this organization welcome honest and mutually beneficial cooperation, and respect each other’s interests and values, cultures and traditions on the basis of equality and mutual benefit.”

On the United Nations, Putin said the organization had played and should continue to play a central role in global affairs, describing it as a unique mechanism for dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation.

He added that not everything about the work of the United Nations might satisfy or please everyone, saying its potential had not been fully realized.

Putin said improving the United Nations’ effectiveness required expanding membership of its institutions, including the Security Council, to include countries from the Global South and East.

He said efforts should be made to adapt the United Nations to changing realities and fundamental shifts in global politics and the economy.

Putin said the process of forming a new, just and multipolar world order had begun and was irreversible.

He added that many countries were seeking to independently determine their own destinies, firmly defend their legitimate interests and actively participate in international affairs.

Putin emphasized that the United Nations should remain the main mechanism for reconciling the interests of countries around the world.

He said the organization’s charter should continue to serve as the main source of international law.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and a separate meeting of its members, observers and partners under the Shanghai Plus format were held Tuesday in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

The meetings concluded with the adoption of a summit declaration and the signing of several documents.

The slogan of the summit was “25 Years of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization: Together for Peace, Development and Sustainable Prosperity.”

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