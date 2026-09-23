International Mawkibs Serve Pilgrims in Qom on Martyrdom Anniversary of Lady Masuma (s.a.)

Ahlul Bayt a.s International News Agency - ABNA: International mawkibs were set up across Astane Square, a few metres from the shrine of Lady Masuma (s.a.) in Qom, to serve pilgrims marking her martyrdom anniversary, with volunteers from Iraq, Abadan, Baghdad, and beyond offering free food, water, and services.

Reporting for ABNA, English correspondent Zainab and cameraman Mohammad Mehdi visited the mawkibs at night, where volunteers described their motivation as love for the Ahlul Bayt (a.s.). "We are from Iraq. We have come to Qom to serve the pilgrims of Lady Masuma," one volunteer said, adding prayers for the hastening of Imam Mahdi's reappearance and victory for Iran. Others noted that they return every year to offer water and other services to pilgrims.

The atmosphere was filled with mourning and service. Even amid the crowds, a sweeper continued cleaning the area, telling ABNA that although the work was harder than usual, he would continue "for the love of Lady Masuma."

The evening took an unexpected turn when a young boy named Sajjad asked to interview correspondent Zainab instead. When Sajjad asked her about the aim of media, Zainab explained that the purpose of media is to convey the truth and to confront the "soft war" — the media war, which she described as more dangerous than bombs and missiles. Hearing this, Sajjad expressed his appreciation, saying he was proud to see a woman in a Zainabi hijab successfully doing her duty in media, and that they are proud of her.

Zainab concluded that as she spoke to the volunteers, they emphasized that their service is rooted in the teachings of the Ahlul Bayt (a.s.).