Al-Akhbar reports talks on deploying 10,000 Syrian mercenary to Yemen

ABNA24 - Syrian HTS-led regime headed by self-pro-claimed President Jolani (Ahmed Sharaa) has decided to send 10,000 terrorists to Yemen to fight for Saudis desipte the regime's prior denial of the decision.

According to a report Lebanese newspaper *Al-Akhbar*, a high-ranking military delegation from the self-proclaimed Syrian regime visited the Saudi capital in recent days to hold consultations with Saudi officials.

Yemeni intelligence sources informed *Al-Akhbar* that the discussions centered on arrangements for the transfer of approximately 10,000 Syrian fighters to participate in the war in Yemen—fighters who will likely be drawn primarily from the ranks of foreign extremist terrorists.

This news emerges even as the regime in Damascus has denied reports regarding a decision to deploy thousands of armed personnel to southern Saudi Arabia. Nevertheless, a Syrian military advisory group—concurrent with the negotiations in Riyadh—has visited the regions of Najran and Asir in the south of the kingdom.

Following the failures of Saudi Arabia and its proxies in Yemen, certain Arab regimes are attempting to bolster the morale of the Saudi military—and to overshadow the repeated victories of the Yemeni armed forces—by deploying foreign troops to the kingdom, even if only in a symbolic jesture.

In this context, the administration of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has announced that it will deploy its own forces to Saudi Arabia. Pakistan, too, had previously indicated that it would send troops to Saudi Arabia to assist the kingdom in the war in Yemen.



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