The New York Times' Claim About Preparations for New Attacks Against Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The armies of America and Israel have a specific plan for new attacks against Iran after the US midterm elections.

According to a New York Times report, as part of preparations for a short but intense operation, the two armies have intensified their exercises, and fighter jets have flown over Iraq to practice offensive maneuvers.

American officials announced that Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense, met with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, in Israel this week and discussed these possible attacks.

According to this report, possible targets include Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and the country's missile and drone arsenals.

Some officials believe that another round of widespread attacks will be carried out with the aim of pressuring Iran's economy and forcing Tehran to make diplomatic concessions after about eight months of conflict.

This report adds, "However, there are doubts about whether any military operation can change Iran's position or lead to better results for America and Israel."

The New York Times explained, "The previous operations of America and Israel only led to an increase in energy prices and global inflation rates, the weakening of Middle East security, and a sharp decline in the Pentagon's interceptor missile stockpiles. It is also not at all clear whether Trump will agree to carry out new attacks; he has repeatedly rejected plans to return to major combat operations this year, including this month when the armies of America and Israel were on the verge of carrying out attacks."

In contrast, Iranian officials have threatened that this time they will carry out their response by expanding the scope of targets; in such a way that it will not be limited only to commercial ships and the region's energy infrastructure, but will also include data centers and undersea internet cables.

The Iranians emphasize that the battle will not be quick and limited, while America has deployed a massive arsenal that will be fully ready by early November.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts continue, and American negotiators are using the possibility of returning to war as a tool of pressure on Iran in order to make progress in their demands regarding Iran's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz.

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