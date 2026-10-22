Former Lebanese Minister: It Was Resistance That Relied on Iran, Not Other Way Around

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mostafa Beyram, a former Lebanese minister, in remarks at a memorial ceremony held by Hezbollah in the city of Jbeil, said, "The resistance relied on Iran, not the other way around."

Beyram added, "In the conditions of conflict among the great and nuclear powers, Iran does not need missiles to support the resistance; its support is strategic. The resistance relied on Iran and benefited from the wisdom of its leadership and from this understanding that the region is on the verge of redefining its structure and equations."

He called on Arab and Muslim rulers and the various groups of the region to agree on the option of resistance and confrontation in its broad meaning against the American-Israeli project.

Beyram emphasized, "America could not keep itself safe from Iran's missiles, although some Arab rulers took refuge with America for protection."

He noted that the regional equations in Yemen were transformed, and Lebanon's resistance stood firm against the Israeli operation whose goal was the destruction of the resistance.

According to Beyram, this reality requires that Lebanon be present in future agreements, especially since Lebanon has become a fundamental clause in any possible agreement.

Beyram criticized the performance of Lebanon's political power and said, "Instead of benefiting from the regional memorandum of understanding, the 'framework agreement and disgrace' was concluded, which allowed the Zionist regime to continue its destruction during the ceasefire."

Referring to the city of Bint Jbeil, he said, "Israel could not reach it in the clashes, but destroyed it during the ceasefire."

Beyram rejected efforts to turn the Lebanese army into a force that implements the occupier's orders and emphasized, "The army, with its leadership, officers, and honorable soldiers, will never be such."

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