Ansarullah official urges Saudi royal family to oust Mohammed bin Salman

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official within Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has urged Saudi Arabia’s ruling family to oust Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, warning that his continued rule threatens the kingdom itself.

“We will support any move within the ruling family … to oust bin Salman,” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, said in an interview with The Grayzone.

He stressed that Saudi citizens and opposition groups should also take an action.

Al-Bukhaiti noted that Yemen began to meet blockade with blockade and escalation with escalation “until peace is achieved by ending the war and the blockade on both sides”.

The latest escalation began after Saudi Arabia bombed Sanaa’s international airport in July. The Yemeni armed forces responded by enforcing a “blockade for blockade” policy and declaring an embargo on Saudi shipping in the Red Sea.

In recent weeks, the Yemeni military has announced several successful naval operations targeting ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, enforcing the blockade and impacting Riyadh's energy exports.

The Yemeni forces have also carried out retaliatory attack on targets deep inside the kingdom, and made a lightning advance across Yemen’s coastal plain over the last month, reinforcing control over the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

Yemenis warned airlines this month against using the Saudi airspace, saying only the airspace over Islam's holy cities of Mecca and Medina is safe.

Al-Bukhaiti warned that Yemen could launch further missile and drone attacks, destroying Saudi oil facilities, power plants, ports and airports.

He noted that Yemeni forces have taken control of Jabal Han (Mount Han) overlooking Yemen’s southwestern city of Ta’izz, adding that “only the city of Ta’izz itself is left”.

The official stated that the territorial gains achieved by Yemeni forces on the Western coast to the Bab al-Mandab Strait and now to the city of Ta’izz are “an outcome of a battle forced upon us because when the Saudis broke the ceasefire deal and struck Sana’a airport, we launched an operation to liberate all of Yemen and regain its sovereignty and independence”.

Yemen has emphasized that its operation will target Saudi Arabia only and no other country, Bukhaiti said.

“We also affirmed that we won’t raise our weapons against our domestic opponents, assuring them that they can keep their territory and weapons until a Yemen-Yemeni dialogue could take place that accommodates all Yemeni political components.”

However, he said, Saudi leaders “wanted to globalize their war on Yemen by trying to involve the UK, the US, and even the Zionist entity, in addition to Turkey, Egypt and Pakistan. It also tried to transform its war of aggression to a domestic one by stirring local factions.”

Al-Bukhaiti said that the Saudi-backed forces were the first to break the ceasefire on the Western coast, followed by Ta’izz.

“So our expansion to those areas wasn’t out aim but rather a response to a battle forced up on us,” he reiterated.

Al-Bukhaiti said Riyadh sought mediation through Oman when the escalation began in July, adding Sana’a agreed to a proposed five-day ceasefire for direct talks, but Saudi Arabia never accepted it.

He insisted that any peace agreement must end the war and blockade.

Mohammed al-Faraj, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, reported that Yemen’s retaliatory attacks have inflicted heavy casualties on the Saudi military.

“In Asir and Jazan, about 45 Saudi soldiers and officers were killed, and more than 100 members of the Saudi Army’s ground forces, National Guard, border guards, and duty forces were injured,” he said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday.

This comes as Riyadh heavily censors coverage of the attacks, preventing casualty figures and the extent of the damage from being revealed.

The war traces back to March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a US-backed coalition launched a sweeping military campaign and blockade aimed at reinstalling its favorable regime in Sana'a.

Despite years of bombardment and the deployment of advanced Western weaponry, the Saudi coalition has failed to achieve its stated objectives.

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