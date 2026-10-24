Pakistan Should Lead Mediation Efforts to End Regional Tensions : Allama Sajid Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, has called on Pakistan to take an active role in resolving regional conflicts and promoting lasting peace, describing recent statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei and Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, as positive guidance for peace, stability and development.

Expressing deep concern over escalating regional tensions and the growing threat of conflict, Naqvi said that Muslims must recognise their shared responsibilities and work together to strengthen unity across the Muslim world.

He stressed that the welfare and progress of Muslim communities depend on mutual respect, brotherhood and unity among Islamic schools of thought. He added that ending current tensions and strengthening solidarity among Muslim nations were collective responsibilities.

Naqvi welcomed Iran’s repeated offers of mediation, made in line with the guidance of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as well as Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb’s call for the formation of an immediate mediation and reconciliation committee.

The proposed committee, according to al-Tayeb’s statement cited by Naqvi, should comprise sincere individuals committed to peace, stability, wisdom and constructive engagement who could help resolve ongoing disputes.

Describing these initiatives as encouraging and constructive, Naqvi said they offered a meaningful path towards reducing tensions and restoring stability across the region.

He urged Pakistan, which he described as a nuclear-armed Islamic republic trusted by the parties involved, to renew its diplomatic efforts and play a leading role in facilitating dialogue between conflicting sides.

Referring to Pakistan’s previous efforts to ease regional tensions, Naqvi called for the country to approach the current crisis with the same seriousness and commitment. He said effective mediation could produce lasting benefits, including greater regional stability, economic recovery and stronger prospects for development.

Naqvi also warned against inflammatory rhetoric and negative statements that could further aggravate the situation. He emphasised the need for immediate, serious measures to contain tensions and urged all sides to remain alert to attempts to undermine peace.

He concluded by stressing that dialogue, reconciliation and collective responsibility were essential to protecting the interests of Muslim nations and securing a more peaceful and stable future for the region.