Pakistani Cleric: Islamic Ummah, Single Body/ Peace Initiatives of Iran, Al-Azhar Key to Resolving Region's Crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi, the head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, in a statement emphasizing the unity and brotherhood of the Islamic ummah, called for avoiding differences and for the joint effort of Islamic countries to reduce regional tensions and achieve lasting peace.

He continued, expressing deep concern about the escalation of tensions and the expansion of the atmosphere of war in the region, and emphasized the necessity of strengthening the unity of the Islamic world, using diplomatic capacities, and the joint effort of Islamic countries to end regional crises.

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, referring to the bonds of belief and brotherhood among Muslims, stated, "The Islamic ummah is like a single body, and the followers of His Eminence Muhammad al-Mustafa (p.b.u.h.), the Seal of the Divine Prophets, are brothers to one another. Therefore, ending the current critical conditions and strengthening the position of the Islamic ummah is a shared responsibility upon Islamic countries and responsible figures."

He also emphasized that Pakistan must once again, by playing an active and constructive role, take steps on the path of resolving differences, reducing tensions, and establishing lasting peace in the region.

The Peace Initiatives of the Leader of the Revolution and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar Are Promising

Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi continued, referring to regional developments and the positions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, His Eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and the Sheikh of Al-Azhar of Egypt, Dr. Ahmed al-Tayeb, and described the initiatives and proposals put forward by them in the field of peace, mediation, and reconciliation as promising and constructive.

He added, "These positions can open the way for strengthening regional stability, reducing tensions, confronting economic challenges, and providing the ground for development and cooperation among the countries of the region; however, the realization of the mentioned objectives requires making serious decisions and taking practical and immediate actions."

Referring to the proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran for mediation and also the positions of the Sheikh of Al-Azhar of Egypt in support of the immediate formation of a committee for mediation and reconciliation, he emphasized the necessity of using these capacities and said, "The formation of such a committee with the presence of sincere, far-sighted, wise, and peace-seeking figures can provide the ground for dialogue among the involved parties and be an effective step toward reducing differences and achieving peaceful solutions."

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, citing the eternal message of the Holy Quran about the necessity of holding fast to the divine rope and avoiding division, emphasized the importance of preserving unity and solidarity among Muslims and stated, "The Islamic ummah must, by setting aside differences and avoiding fueling disputes, provide the ground for the expansion of brotherhood, understanding, and mutual respect; because the achievement of honor, progress, and authority of the Islamic world depends on strengthening unity among Muslims and the sincere cooperation of Islamic countries."

He added, "In the current sensitive conditions, Islamic countries need convergence, dialogue, and the adoption of responsible approaches more than ever before so that they can adopt a coordinated position against common challenges by overcoming differences."

Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi, emphasizing the necessity of Pakistan taking the lead in peace efforts, stated, "Pakistan, as an important country in the Islamic world and possessing nuclear capability, has the capacity to play an effective role in reducing tensions, facilitating negotiations, and strengthening regional stability."

Referring to diplomatic capacities and the possibility of gaining the trust of various parties in Pakistan, he noted, "This country must, by adopting an active and responsible approach, increase its diplomatic efforts to bring views closer, provide the ground for negotiation, and achieve solutions agreed upon by the parties."

The head of the Shia Ulema Council of Pakistan, recalling this country's past roles in the arena of regional diplomacy, emphasized the necessity of reviving this constructive approach and called for Pakistan to play a more serious responsibility in the field of mediation and establishing peace.

He added, "The achievements of such efforts will not be limited only to reducing conflicts and strengthening regional security; rather, they can reduce the negative consequences of tensions on the economies of the region's countries, expand the ground for mutual cooperation, and provide new opportunities for development and progress."

Sayed Sajid Ali Naqvi concluded, emphasizing the necessity of using all existing capacities to contain the current crisis, and called for avoiding tension-creating statements and provocative positions and considered vigilance against the enemies' conspiracies and preventing the escalation of differences necessary.

He noted, "In the current sensitive conditions, instead of fueling disputes, focus should be placed on unity, mutual understanding, dialogue, and diplomatic solutions. The cooperation of Islamic countries, strengthening mutual trust, and supporting peace-seeking initiatives can provide the ground for overcoming existing crises and pave the way for achieving lasting peace and stability in the region."

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