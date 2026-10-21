Sharp Attacks by Netanyahu's Electoral Rivals; From Doubts About Mental Health to Warnings About Sick Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Avigdor Lieberman, the head of the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party, continuing his criticism of Netanyahu's policies, once again criticized his recent remarks on the eve of the parliamentary elections.

Lieberman, referring to Netanyahu's recent claims about Iran, emphasized, "Yesterday Netanyahu said that Iran was on the verge of destroying us with nuclear bombs; I am not sure that Netanyahu is mentally, physically, and cognitively qualified to be prime minister."

On the other hand, Gadi Eizenkot, the former Chief of the General Staff of the Zionist regime's army and the head of the "Yesh Atid" party, said, "Netanyahu is lying about the destruction of Iran's nuclear program; there is no direct and immediate threat that would require a military attack on Iran."

In this regard, Yair Golan, the head of the Zionist regime's Democrats party, also accused Netanyahu of trying to exploit the military option politically and warned about dragging Israel into another confrontation for personal motives.

Golan, in a message on the X social network, described Netanyahu as a weak leader caught up in trying to maintain power and wrote, "Netanyahu is a sick and weak leader who has clung to power by force and is prepared to endanger Israel's security to save himself."

The head of the Israeli Democrats party, emphasizing that Netanyahu has no legitimacy to start another military confrontation with political and personal objectives, especially on the eve of the elections, stated that the lives of soldiers and Israelis should not become a tool in the prime minister's political competition.

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) elections are scheduled to be held on October 27, while this regime is facing internal crises, political divisions, and increasing international pressure due to its military aggression against Gaza, the illegal expansion of settlements, and settler violence in the West Bank.

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