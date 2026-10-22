Gaza Aid Cuts Leave 500,000 More People Risk Hunger Winter Approaches

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The cuts mean that hundreds of thousands of people who relied on humanitarian assistance for their daily survival are now facing even greater uncertainty. Those who continue to receive support are also struggling, as food rations and cash assistance have been reduced, while fewer cooked meals are being distributed to vulnerable families.

According to the reported figures, the number of cooked meals provided daily has fallen from 250,000 to 150,000. In some remote areas, families that previously received hot meals regularly are now getting them only once every two days.

For families already living in damaged homes, tents and temporary shelters, the reduction in food assistance adds to the hardships caused by displacement, inadequate shelter and limited access to basic services.

The approaching winter is expected to make conditions even more difficult. People living in tents and makeshift shelters face additional risks from cold weather, particularly children, older people, pregnant women and those with existing health problems. For families already struggling to find enough food, the combination of hunger and falling temperatures could further worsen their living conditions.

The WFP estimates that approximately two-thirds of Gaza's population, or around 1.4 million people, are experiencing severe food insecurity. Of these, about 200,000 are facing emergency levels of food insecurity, leaving many households dependent on humanitarian assistance to meet their most basic needs.

Restrictions affecting the movement of goods and humanitarian supplies through border crossings have also complicated relief efforts. However, the WFP has identified a shortage of funding, rather than access constraints, as the primary reason for the latest reduction in assistance.

The agency reportedly requires approximately $450 million over the next six months to sustain its operations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Without additional funding, humanitarian organisations face mounting difficulties in maintaining assistance for people whose livelihoods and access to essential services have been severely disrupted.

Although a ceasefire has been in place for a year, humanitarian needs remain acute. The end of active fighting does not automatically restore food supplies, adequate housing, healthcare or other essential services for displaced and vulnerable communities.

For Gaza's residents, the continuing crisis is increasingly defined not only by the consequences of war but also by the struggle to secure daily meals. Aid reductions have added another layer of uncertainty for families already living in precarious conditions.

As winter draws nearer, humanitarian agencies face growing pressure to secure the resources needed to support vulnerable households. Without renewed financial commitments, hundreds of thousands of people could find themselves with fewer options for obtaining food at a time when adequate nutrition and shelter are essential for survival.