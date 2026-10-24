Palestinian resistance coalition hails West Bank retaliatory shooting that killed two Israeli soldiers

AhlulBayt News Agency: A coalition of Gaza-based Palestinian resistance groups has praised a retaliatory shooting operation in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil that left two Israeli soldiers dead and three others wounded, describing it as a direct response to the Tel Aviv regime’s relentless atrocities against Palestinians.

The Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), in a statement issued on Friday, praised the operation in al-Khalil, portraying it as a direct response to the horrendous crimes committed by Israeli authorities, the Israeli military, and extremist Jewish settlers across the occupied Palestinian territories.

The group stressed that the Zionist regime’s ongoing crimes would neither ensure the security of the occupying entity nor break the will of the Palestinian people.

The resistance coalition further noted that the retaliatory shooting dealt a heavy blow to Israel’s security, military and intelligence apparatus.

The Hamas resistance group called the shooting “heroic,” but did not claim responsibility for it.

For its part, the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement hailed as heroic the shooting operation in al-Khalil, stressing that it is a “natural and legitimate response to Israeli enemy’s ongoing crimes, including killings, genocide, destruction, and attacks on holy sites.”

Israeli media outlets identified the slain soldiers as Staff Seargent Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, from Ashkelon, and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, from Hod Hasharon. Roytman was reportedly a squad commander.

The Israeli army alleged that the two Palestinians fatally shot in the incident were planning a larger attack against settlers on Route 35. They realised, however, that they would not be able to reach the highway and decided to open fire on the temporary checkpoint instead.

The two were named as Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba, 27-year-old residents of al-Khalil. They were members of the same family, though as of late Friday morning their exact relationship remained unclear.

The men purportedly arrived by car at around 7:30 a.m. local time (0430 GMT) at a temporary checkpoint set up by Israeli troops at the exit to al-Khalil.

They got out of the car on a side street, armed with an assault rifle and a pistol, and allegedly opened fire on the checkpoint, using the buildings as cover.

Footage from the incident showed a prolonged gunfight between the Palestinian men and Israeli troops. According to the Israeli military, it lasted more than 20 minutes.

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