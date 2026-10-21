Photos: Palestinians' collective effort to clear rubble in Gaza with primitive tools

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the absence of heavy machinery and an effective reconstruction process, Ahmed Murad, a young Palestinian, with a hammer and shovel and accompanied by a group of workers, is clearing the rubble of his three-story home in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City. After 10 days of continuous work, he has managed to remove the first concrete ceiling of the building from under the rubble in order to provide a piece of land for his scattered family to gather among the tents of the displaced.