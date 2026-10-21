Gaza media office urges Arab and Islamic countries to help break siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip has called on Arab and Islamic countries to intervene urgently to break the siege imposed on the territory, warning that cuts to aid could have catastrophic consequences for Palestinians.

In an appeal cited by Shahab News on Tuesday, the office stressed the need for immediate action to address the consequences of aid cuts as the humanitarian situation deteriorates amid the ongoing siege and the collapse of essential services.

Residents of Gaza face growing needs for food, medicine and shelter, while reductions in humanitarian assistance threaten to deepen the suffering of families dependent on aid to meet their basic needs.

The appeal comes as Palestinian experts warn of the humanitarian and economic consequences of the World Food Program’s decision to suspend food assistance to nearly half a million Palestinians in Gaza because of funding shortages.

The United Nations agency recently announced that it had halted food assistance to 500,000 people in the territory due to a lack of financial resources.

The WFP said the number of people receiving monthly assistance in Gaza had fallen from 1.6 million to 1.1 million.

Palestinian experts warned that the cuts would further aggravate hardship among Gaza’s residents, who continue to face the effects of the Israeli-imposed siege and worsening humanitarian conditions.

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