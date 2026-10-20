Fresh Israeli attacks kill at least four Palestinians across Gaza

ABNA24 - Fresh Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip left at least four Palestinian civilians dead and several others injured on Monday, according to medical and media sources.

A young man was martyred and several others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family near the Isra Mosque in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Another drone strike claimed the life of one citizen and wounded others near al-Tabaeen School in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood.

In southern Gaza, two citizens were killed in a drone strike in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis.

Earlier in the morning, a citizen was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Nahr al-Bared displacement camp of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza today.



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