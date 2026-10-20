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Fresh Israeli attacks kill at least four Palestinians across Gaza

20 October 2026 - 11:04
News ID: 1880460
Fresh Israeli attacks kill at least four Palestinians across Gaza

Fresh Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip left at least four Palestinian civilians dead and several others injured on Monday, according to medical and media sources.

ABNA24 - Fresh Israeli military attacks across the Gaza Strip left at least four Palestinian civilians dead and several others injured on Monday, according to medical and media sources.

A young man was martyred and several others were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a tent sheltering a displaced family near the Isra Mosque in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

Another drone strike claimed the life of one citizen and wounded others near al-Tabaeen School in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood.

In southern Gaza, two citizens were killed in a drone strike in the Qizan Rashwan area, south of Khan Yunis.

Earlier in the morning, a citizen was injured by Israeli gunfire in the Nahr al-Bared displacement camp of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, widespread military activity, including shooting incidents, artillery shelling, drone overflights, and demolitions, was reported in different areas of Gaza today.

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