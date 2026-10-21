Israeli minister Smotrich threatens Egypt over possible attack, calls for annexing Lebanese territory

AhlulBayt News Agency: Extremist Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he does not trust Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s assurances that Cairo has no intention of attacking Israel, warning that Egypt could lose the Sinai Peninsula if it launches an attack.

Speaking to Israeli platform Ali Express on Monday, Smotrich questioned how Israel could guarantee that Egypt would not attack.

“If they understand that the next time they attack, there will be no Sinai, that is the guarantee,” he said.

Smotrich, who leads the far-right Religious Zionism Party, referred to Sisi’s recent remarks that Egypt has no territorial ambitions or intention of waging war against Israel.

“I do not trust these statements,” he said, arguing that Israel should assess its neighbors’ military capabilities rather than their declared intentions.

“One of the lessons of Oct. 7 is that we must be prepared not for our enemies’ intentions but for their capabilities, and Egypt has capabilities,” he added.

On Oct. 5, Smotrich similarly claimed that Egypt’s fear of losing Sinai was preventing it from attacking Israel.

Responding to those remarks last Wednesday during a ceremony marking the 53rd anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war, Sisi stressed that Egypt had no territorial ambitions toward any country.

He said Egypt had fought the 1973 war to defend its territory and eventually regained the entire Sinai Peninsula, which Israel occupied in 1967.

Sisi also reaffirmed that the 1979 peace treaty remains the framework governing relations between Egypt and Israel.

Annexation of Lebanese territory

Smotrich also called for Israel to annex areas currently occupied by its military in southern Lebanon.

“We should annex the territory at least up to the lines where we are positioned today,” he said.

He further warned that Israeli forces would advance toward Beirut in response to any Hezbollah attack.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people, injured over 12,400 others and displaced more than 1 million, according to Lebanese figures.

Israel occupies areas of southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and positions seized during the 2023-2024 conflict.

Israeli forces have also advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the latest offensive.

Palestinian displacement

Smotrich also called for Israel to take control of the Gaza Strip and encourage its approximately 2.4 million Palestinian residents to leave.

“We must eliminate their hopes of remaining,” he said, advocating Israeli control of the enclave while keeping Gaza in its devastated condition and gradually encouraging residents to depart.

Smotrich suggested describing the displacement initiative internationally as a solution to the refugee issue rather than encouraging migration.

“I don’t want to call it encouraging migration. Internationally, it would be better to call it the final solution to the refugee issue and their rehabilitation,” he said.

Israel’s military offensive in Gaza since October 2023 has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The assault has also devastated much of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

Smotrich’s remarks come ahead of Israel’s general elections scheduled for Oct. 27, amid competing political campaigns and debate over the country’s security policies and territorial ambitions.

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