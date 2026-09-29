Israeli finance minister: Keeping Gaza overcrowded, in ruins would push residents to leave

AhlulBayt News Agency: Finance minister of the Zionist regime, Bezalel Smotrich, has called for denying Palestinians in Gaza any hope of rebuilding the war-ravaged strip, saying that keeping the coastal region overcrowded and in ruins would push residents to leave the besieged territory.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14, Smotrich described the denial of hope for Gaza’s reconstruction as a key element in the displacement of the territory’s residents.

“The biggest key to displacing the residents of Gaza is to take away their hope, so they do not believe that one day Gaza will be rebuilt,” Smotrich said.

The Zionist minister said that if Israel were to annex the Palestinian territory up to the so-called “Yellow Line,” Gaza would remain “very small, overcrowded and destroyed,” adding that Palestinians would then understand that “there is no point in staying there.”

Smotrich also discussed the possibility of Palestinians leaving Gaza for other countries. He said that if European countries each accepted between 20,000 and 30,000 Palestinians from Gaza, it would, in his view, “end the problem.”

He acknowledged that countries, including Egypt, had not agreed to arrangements that would facilitate the displacement of Palestinians from the territory.

The comments place the question of Gaza’s reconstruction at the center of a broader debate over whether the destruction of civilian infrastructure and restrictions on rebuilding could contribute to the displacement of the Palestinian population.

Smotrich’s comments nevertheless explicitly connect the denial of reconstruction with his stated objective of encouraging Palestinians to leave Gaza, making the future of the territory and the ability of its residents to remain there a central issue.

The remarks come amid continuing international debate over reconstruction, humanitarian access and the future political status of Gaza.

The International Court of Justice has previously addressed the legal meaning of forcible transfer under Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

In its 2024 advisory opinion, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s presence in the 1967-occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and must end.

The United Nations’ top court said that “Israel’s continued presence in the occupied Palestinian territory is unlawful,” adding that the regime “is under an obligation” to end it “as rapidly as possible.”

The 83-page advisory opinion outlined a wide list of policies that it said violated international law, including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East al-Quds, areas Palestinians want for a future independent state, in a 1967 war.

.......................

End/ 257