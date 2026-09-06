NYT: Problem Not Just Settler Violence; Israel Itself Supports This Violence

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): As attacks by Zionist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank have increased, a Crisis Group analyst argued in the New York Times that the issue goes beyond the behavior of a few extremist settlers and relates to a broader policy of expanding Israeli control over the occupied territories, a policy that, according to this analysis, enjoys support from parts of the Israeli government and military.

The West Bank Is the Most Important Arena for Israeli Control Over the Occupied Territories

The analysis states that the West Bank is the most important arena for Israeli control over the occupied territories, a region where about 500,000 Israeli settlers live alongside nearly three million Palestinians.

The author believes that in recent years, the Israeli government has deepened its control over this area through settlement expansion, movement restrictions, demolition of Palestinian homes, and increased military operations.

The analysis does not regard armed settler groups as merely "rogue elements" and emphasizes that some of them operate in the form of regional defense units and rapid response groups.

According to the report cited in this article, financial and military support from Israeli officials has provided the basis for settler attacks, to the extent that the line between an armed citizen and a military force in the West Bank has become more blurred than ever.

Another part of this report refers to recent events in the village of Qusra, where settlers have imposed restrictions on several families by creating barriers and gathering around Palestinian homes.

One of these homes is occupied by Louay Abu Rida, a Palestinian-American. Despite condemnation of these actions by Israeli officials and the US ambassador to the occupied territories, the author believes that the continuation of such actions is not possible without some form of structural cover or support from the Israeli government and military.

Policies of Benjamin Netanyahu's Government Are Exacerbating the Existing Tren

This analysis also identifies the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu's government as a factor exacerbating the existing trend, and points to the role of Bezalel Smotrich, the Finance Minister, in facilitating settlement and demolition of Palestinian homes, as well as the policies of Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Minister of Internal Security, in facilitating Israeli access to weapons.

According to this report, since 2023 and following Hamas's operation, thousands of Palestinians have been displaced as a result of a combination of settler attacks, military operations, and movement and access restrictions.

The author concludes that reducing settler violence alone is not enough, and that external pressure on Israel is necessary to stop the process of destroying Palestinian life and to guarantee their right to self-determination.

According to this analysis, the international community must first demand an end to the activities of armed settler groups, and then the dismantling of the entire Israeli settlement project in the West Bank.

**************

End/ 345E