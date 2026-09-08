Acting defense minister says Americans will see results of Iran's naval strike capabilities

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has firmly rejected Washington’s underestimation of Tehran’s military capabilities, saying that its armed forces have the technology and readiness to target American warships participating in the illegal naval blockade imposed against the Iranian nation.

In an interview with an IRIB reporter on Monday, Iran's acting defense minister, Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza, addressed claims by US officials that Iran lacks the means to strike vessels enforcing the economic siege.

“The Americans believe that we do not have the capability and technology to target the warships participating in the economic blockade against our people,” the reporter noted.

Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza responded with characteristic resolve: “God willing, you will see, you will see the results.”

When pressed whether the Americans should be certain of Iran’s capability, he reiterated: “You will definitely see the results, God willing.”

The remarks come as the United States continues its unlawful naval blockade of Iranian ports, an act of economic aggression that Iranian officials have repeatedly described as a continuation of the war of aggression launched against the Islamic Republic earlier this year.

Iranian authorities have consistently maintained that such measures constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law, and that the Iranian people and their armed forces will not submit to pressure.

Iran has an indigenous defense industry, developed under the most severe sanctions. It has produced advanced anti-ship missiles, drones, and other systems capable of holding hostile naval assets at risk in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and beyond.

Officials have previously emphasized that Iran’s armed forces treat every threat as real and maintain high readiness to defend national interests and the livelihood of the Iranian people.

Brigadier General Majid Ibn Reza, who has served in senior roles within the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and defense industries before assuming the acting portfolio, has in recent months underscored the continuous strengthening of Iran’s deterrent power and the determination of the nation’s youth and scientists to convert knowledge into battlefield capability.

Iran relied heavily on its home-grown weapons and ammunition during the 39-day US-Israeli aggression that ended as part of a ceasefire in mid-April.

Experts say Iranian-made missiles, drones, and interception systems were key to the country’s success in creating a robust deterrence against the US and the Israeli regime.

Iran's air defense chief said on Monday the Islamic Republic is mass-producing home-grown weapons that proved critical during the US-Israeli aggression earlier this year.

Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, who serves as the commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters, said that homegrown defense systems are being deployed across Iranian territory.

"The equipment produced [inside Iran] passed a successful test during that conflict, and now they are being rapidly mass-produced to be deployed across the entire expanse of the Islamic Republic of Iran," said Elhami, according to remarks published by Tasnim news agency.

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