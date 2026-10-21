Gaza Rescue Center: We Need 8 Years to Recover All Bodies from Under the Rubble

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The spokesperson for the Gaza Rescue Center announced, "The severity of the destruction in the Gaza Strip is such that it will take about eight years to recover all the remaining bodies from under the rubble of the destroyed buildings."

Mahmoud Basal added, "According to available information, at least 8,000 bodies remain under the rubble, but the real number is higher than this figure, because more bodies are being discovered every day. A large number of bodies are under the rubble of buildings and homes that rescue forces have so far been unable to access."

He also said, "Some bodies have been completely obliterated as a result of the intensity of the attacks, and no sign or trace of them remains."

**************

End/ 345E