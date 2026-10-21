Iran's Warning to UN About American, Israeli Threats

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran's Ambassador and Chargé d'Affaires to the United Nations, in a letter to António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, and the President of the Security Council, has written, "These relentless threats, within the framework of the aggressive wars of the United States and Israel against Iran that began on June 13, 2025, and February 28, 2026, as well as deliberate attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure in Iran, carry a serious risk of further violations of international law, with catastrophic humanitarian consequences and consequences for regional and international peace and security."

Iran's Ambassador has warned that the responsibility for these attacks rests with the United States and the Zionist regime and anyone else who directly or indirectly supports their aggressive action and state terrorism.

The full text of this letter is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Pursuant to the instructions of my Government and further to my previous letters concerning the abhorrent, hateful, and continuous aggression by the United States and its threats to resort to force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I wish to draw the urgent attention of Your Excellency and the members of the Security Council to the recent brazen existential threats by the President of the United States regarding the possible use of the GBU-43/B bomb, officially named the "Massive Ordnance Air Blast" (MOAB), also known as the "Mother of All Bombs," against Iran, as well as the Zionist regime's renewed threats of military aggression and its declared intention to target all of Iran's energy infrastructure.

- On October 15, 2026, American media reported that the White House and the Pentagon had prepared military options that included the possible use of the "Mother of All Bombs" against Iran. On the same day, the President of the United States spoke about this weapon in a television interview and threatened Iran with further attacks.

- On October 18, 2026, according to media reports, "Yisrael Katz," the Minister of War of the Zionist regime, announced that Israel is prepared to attack Iran and that in any renewed aggression, "all energy facilities" would be targeted; he described the purpose of this action as returning Iran to the "Stone Age." He also claimed that the United States and Israel had together dropped 35,000 bombs on Iran and emphasized that their military campaign had not yet ended.

- On the same day, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, who is a war criminal wanted internationally, once again openly declared his criminal intention to preemptively initiate another war of aggression against Iran. It is highly concerning that the silence and explicit support of some members of the Security Council have made him more brazen in pursuing genocidal thinking.

These relentless threats, within the framework of the aggressive wars of the United States and Israel against Iran that began on June 13, 2025, and February 28, 2026, as well as deliberate attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure in Iran, carry a serious risk of further violations of international law, with catastrophic humanitarian consequences and consequences for regional and international peace and security. Responsibility rests with the United States of America and the Zionist regime and anyone else who directly or indirectly supports their aggressive action and state terrorism.

The threat to use the "MOAB" bomb (the Mother of All Bombs) against Iran's civilian infrastructure and to target all of this country's energy infrastructure, among other things, is considered a gross violation of international law. Any attempt to create terror among Iran's population, or any threat to deliberately destroy critical civilian infrastructure, constitutes new instances of gross violations of international humanitarian law that carry severe and possibly long-term humanitarian and environmental consequences and entail greater responsibility for the United States and the Zionist regime. The United States and the Zionist regime have repeatedly shown that they do not consider themselves bound by any of the rules of international law, including the obligations arising from the four Geneva Conventions of 1949 and customary international humanitarian law.

Given the gravity and urgency of this matter, the Islamic Republic of Iran requests the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Security Council to:

1 - Immediately demand that the United States and the Zionist regime end their unlawful threats and fully adhere to their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and peremptory norms of international law.

2 - Explicitly and without any ambiguity condemn the threat of attack against Iran, including its critical civilian infrastructure, which is being used as a tool of coercion and intimidation.

3 - Take immediate action within the framework of their powers and duties, including convening an emergency meeting of the Security Council, in order to address these threats against regional and international peace and security and to ensure the accountability of the United States and the rogue Israeli regime.

4 - Ensure accountability and full compensation for the damages arising from the internationally wrongful acts that the United States and the Zionist regime commit against Iran on a daily basis.

The Security Council cannot remain silent in the face of explicit threats of renewed aggression and the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure. Inaction in this regard will further weaken the Charter and the international legal order upon which the United Nations system is built.

The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its inherent right to self-defense—as stipulated in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations—as well as its determination to take all necessary measures against any source of threat that endangers the people, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and vital national interests of this country. Should the Security Council fail to fulfill its responsibilities, Iran will exercise its right to self-defense and, in line with defending its supreme national interests, will respond decisively in accordance with international law.

The United States and the Zionist regime will bear full responsibility for the consequences of any further aggression, including the risk of an unpredictable and uncontrollable escalation of tensions.

It would be appreciated if you would order that the present letter be circulated as an official document of the General Assembly and the Security Council.

Gholamhossein Darzi

Ambassador and Chargé d'Affaires of Iran to the United Nations

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