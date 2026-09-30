Egyptian Thinker: Martyr Nasrallah Proved That Politics Can Be Arena of Resistance, Sacrifice

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Ahmed Rasem al-Nafis, an Egyptian thinker, in an interview on the occasion of the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, said, "He belongs to a generation of leaders who chose confrontation with the Zionist enemy and arrogance and paid the heavy price of these positions."

He emphasized that his martyrdom did not end his presence; rather, it consolidated his impact in the hearts of those who saw him as a model of leadership that blended politics, belief, and sacrifice.

In this framework, he established a link between the life of Martyr Nasrallah and the concept of "children of light" and, by recalling religious texts and intellectual and spiritual views, sought to analyze the position of this martyr, his path, and his remaining impact.

Al-Nafis said, "Sayed Hassan Nasrallah was a man who proved that 'politics is not humiliation.'"

He criticized those who say "to justify their betrayal of God, His Messenger, and Muslims, politics is corruption, and you must leave it to us and we will bear its heavy burden," and asked, "How can betrayal, corruption, and humiliation be the realization of the interests of God's servants?"

Al-Nafis, alongside Sayed Hassan Nasrallah and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the martyred Imam Sayed Ali Khamenei, recalled the martyrs Haj Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and described them as "sacrificers" who embodied this path and called them "men of the global Mahdavi order that is certainly on its way."

He concluded, "May God have mercy on the great martyr, Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, who, with his presence and then his martyrdom, returned Muslims to the map of cosmic existence."

He emphasized that he proved "the purity of the ummah and the height of its roots" and showed that "Islamic politics is neither corruption nor humiliation."

Al-Nafis expressed his view as follows, "Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, before his passing, outlined 'the path of truth, sacrifice, and purity,' and this path did not end with his passing; rather, it 'remained and will remain and will flourish and will continue its giving'; because it is the fruit of the tree of purity that 'can neither be uprooted nor erased from existence.'"

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