Bahrain's Interior Minister Once Again Pursues Imprisoned Scholars with Charge of "Velayat-e Faqih"

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Rashid bin Abdullah has once again decided to increase the intensity of his confrontation by leveling accusations against imprisoned scholars who have been unjustly and oppressively trapped in cells.

This Bahraini outlet, quoting the latest remarks of this minister, wrote, "The lawyers of Vali-ye Faqih have tried to dominate Bahrain's Shias and infiltrate government institutions and the legislature."

Mar'at al-Bahrain added, "Rashid bin Abdullah, instead of seeking a solution for Bahrain's complicated situation after the war against Iran and the Bahraini regime's complicity in it, has adopted an explosive and divisive policy that it appears the government will continue to the end."

This report stated, "Open confrontation with imprisoned scholars does not approach any solution, and the Bahraini regime insists on its actions against them and, despite all the criticisms that reject any legal and security justification for these arrests, the regime continues its oppressive policy."

This outlet wrote, "Some consider Rashid bin Abdullah's recent remarks to be a very negative sign. They predict that, given what has been heard about the possibility of very heavy sentences being issued, the case of the imprisoned scholars will face dangerous developments."

The report continues, "The issue has now become clear; an ugly sectarian war against authentic religious beliefs in Bahrain. Considering legitimate Islamic Shia activity a crime has become the main work of this ministry, whose decisions are administered under the direction of Bahrain's king."

This report added, "The minister wants to send a repetitive message for which the Bahraini regime knows no other form. He seeks to create terror in society and frighten the people to distance them from their beliefs. His other goal is to push people away from the guardianship belief and prevent its expression. In such a way that the name 'Velayat-e Faqih' is not heard in any gathering, religious lesson, mosque, husseiniya, or even in mourning ceremonies and chest-beating poems."

Mar'at al-Bahrain stated, "When we hear Rashid bin Abdullah's words, we see only the symbol of sedition and a blow to the social fabric and diversity among the segments of the people. The effort to consolidate separation from Shia religiosity and replace it with a Shia over whose law, identity, and beliefs the government has dominance continues."

The report concludes, "What has happened after these escalations of tension, pursuits, and arrests against scholars indicates the extent of the general Shia rejection and dissatisfaction."

They consider the position of the scholars and their activity a red line on which they will not compromise under any threat and at any level;

As the scholars say, "Then imprison all of us, arrest all of us, we do not trade our religion and belief."

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