Protests against trial of religious scholars in Bahrain

AhlulBayt News Agency: In continuation of popular protests in various regions of Bahrain against the trial of religious scholars and seminary professors held in the country's custody, a gathering was held in the Abu Saiba area, and participants demanded the unconditional release of the detainees.

The popular protest was held in Abu Saiba, and participants, while protesting the trial of detained religious scholars, emphasized the necessity of their release.

These demonstrations come in continuation of ongoing protests in a number of regions of Bahrain—protests that have formed in opposition to the trial of dozens of the country's religious scholars.

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