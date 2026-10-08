Shia Scholars Hold Key Meeting in Hyderabad to Address Rising Divorce Cases

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The meeting was held at the Shariat Qaza and chaired by Maulana Dr. Syed Nisar Hussain Haider Agha, president of the All India Shia Majlis-e-Ulema wa Zakireen. Prominent Shia scholars from Hyderabad attended the meeting, where participants discussed the rising trend of divorce, its underlying causes and its impact on families and society.

The scholars expressed concern over the increasing number of marital disputes and stressed the need to resolve differences through dialogue, reconciliation and mutual consultation at an early stage. They emphasized that timely intervention could prevent minor disagreements from escalating into serious disputes and help protect families from breakdown.



The meeting also reviewed divorce-related cases in light of new guidelines issued by the government and the Waqf Board. The scholars stressed that Sharia principles and regulations should be fully observed in divorce proceedings and that both parties should be provided with appropriate religious guidance and reconciliation counseling.

Participants emphasized the need to establish more systematic mechanisms for Sharia guidance, mediation, regular follow-up and corrective measures aimed at reducing divorce cases. Various scholars presented their recommendations and views, which were discussed in detail.

The meeting also called for greater public awareness about the importance of marriage and family life. Participants stressed that timely counseling and reconciliation should be made available under the supervision of religious scholars whenever differences arise between spouses.

The scholars resolved to strengthen their efforts to prevent the rising number of divorces and to play a more active role in guiding families, resolving disputes and facilitating reconciliation whenever necessary.

The meeting was described as particularly significant and timely in view of the challenges currently facing families. Participants agreed to pursue a coordinated strategy to address community issues, with particular emphasis on protecting the family system and reducing divorce cases.

After detailed discussions, the participating scholars reached a consensus on taking effective measures to promote reconciliation, strengthen family relationships and address marital disputes in accordance with Islamic principles.