Is India’s Government Seeking to Remove Millions of Muslims from Voter Rolls?

AhlulBayt News Agency: The controversy centers on the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. According to data reported by Indian media, around 13.3–13.4 crore names have been excluded from draft electoral rolls across states and Union Territories that have undergone the exercise. The Election Commission, however, rejects the characterization that all these voters have been permanently removed, saying the names were categorized as absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate or otherwise ineligible.

More Than 130 Million Names Excluded

The revision has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups. Critics allege that the process could disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, including Muslims, and accuse the Election Commission of creating conditions that could benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission has denied political bias, saying the exercise is intended to clean and update electoral rolls by identifying deceased voters, duplicate entries, people who have permanently moved and other ineligible names. According to figures released by the poll panel, of the 13.39 crore electors categorized under these classifications, 6.30 crore were listed as having permanently shifted, 3.01 crore as absent or untraceable, 2.80 crore as deceased and 1.02 crore as duplicate voters.

The scale of the exclusions has nevertheless raised concerns about eligible voters being left out. The Election Commission has subsequently ordered a special drive in 20 states and Union Territories where the SIR exercise has been completed to identify and re-enrol eligible voters who may have been omitted.

Protests and Detentions

The controversy has also triggered demonstrations in New Delhi. On October 7, Rahul Gandhi and several opposition lawmakers were briefly detained during protests demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and changes to the voter-list revision process.

Opposition parties have called for the restoration of eligible voters who were excluded and have demanded greater transparency in the revision process. Congress has also announced plans for a nationwide campaign over the issue.

The protests follow demonstrations in Delhi and other cities, with opposition groups and youth-led movements accusing the Election Commission of mishandling the revision and demanding the resignation of the chief election commissioner. The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected allegations of political manipulation.

Allegations of Disproportionate Impact on Muslims

Opposition leaders and critics have alleged that the SIR process could disproportionately affect India’s Muslim minority. India has one of the world’s largest Muslim populations, and the issue has therefore generated particular concern among Muslim organizations and opposition groups.

However, available data on the 13.39 crore exclusions does not by itself establish that Muslims constitute a particular share of those removed. The Election Commission’s published categories describe the reasons for exclusion but do not, in the figures cited above, establish a religious breakdown. The allegations that Muslims are being specifically targeted therefore remain a matter of political dispute rather than an established fact.

Supreme Court Seeks Answers

The dispute has also entered the judicial arena. India’s Supreme Court has sought explanations from the government, the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar regarding the electoral-roll revision and the large number of exclusions.

The legal controversy has intensified amid questions over the procedures used to determine which voters remain on the rolls. At the same time, the Election Commission has taken steps to allow eligible people who were left out to seek re-enrolment.

The dispute over India’s voter-list revision has therefore developed into a major political, legal and social controversy. While the government and Election Commission describe the exercise as an effort to update electoral records and remove ineligible or duplicate entries, opposition parties and critics warn that eligible citizens could be deprived of their voting rights, with concerns also being raised about the potential impact on minority communities.

I’ve kept the Muslim-targeting allegation explicitly attributed rather than presenting it as an established fact, because the available figures confirm the scale of exclusions but do not establish a religious breakdown.