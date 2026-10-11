Priyanka Gandhi Accuses Modi Government of ‘Dictatorship’ Amid Police Crackdown on Delhi Protesters

AhlulBayt News Agency: Her remarks came on Saturday, October 10, amid a major police operation targeting protesters in the Indian capital.

Gandhi, the Congress party’s general secretary, alleged that authorities had unlawfully detained 254 members of parliament, violating their constitutional rights. She also accused the authorities of using similar measures against opposition supporters and other demonstrators seeking to exercise their right to protest.

In her criticism of the security measures, Gandhi described New Delhi as being effectively under siege, with barricades restricting movement, disruptions to train and metro services, internet restrictions and checkpoints established across the city. She further alleged that young men and women participating in protests had been beaten and detained.

“All those who are colluding with them to subvert democracy are committing treason against the nation,” she said, criticising those she accused of cooperating with the government to undermine democratic institutions.

Election Commission Faces Opposition Criticism

Gandhi also raised allegations concerning the conduct of elections and the role of the Election Commission of India. She questioned whether the restrictions imposed on protesters reflected concerns within the government about demands for accountability over alleged electoral irregularities.

Her comments came amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with demonstrators demanding accountability over disputed electoral roll revisions.

The allegations of electoral wrongdoing have become a major point of contention between opposition parties and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The claims remain disputed, and the political controversy has intensified tensions over the independence of electoral institutions and the conduct of elections.

Opposition Leaders and Activists Detained

Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed heightened security as police detained hundreds of protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar, a prominent site for demonstrations in the capital.

Those detained included Abhijeet Dipke, a leader of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and several other activists. Dipke and fellow CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained aboard their aircraft shortly after it arrived from Mumbai, according to media reports.

Several prominent opposition figures were also among those detained, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Communist Party of India (Marxist) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas.

The police action prevented protesters from reaching the planned gathering site, drawing sharp criticism from opposition parties. Some opposition leaders compared the situation to, or described it as worse than, the Emergency imposed in India between 1975 and 1977, when civil liberties and political opposition were severely restricted.

The developments have renewed debate over freedom of assembly, the rights of opposition politicians and the functioning of democratic institutions in India, as opposition parties continue to demand accountability over the disputed electoral process.