Babri, Saharanpur Mosque; Chain of Demolition of Muslim Religious Sites in India

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): After suppressing the 1857 rebellion, the British designed numerous plans to humiliate Muslims. The hatred of British officials toward Muslims increased so much that many English officers strongly supported the idea that the Jama Masjid of Delhi should be demolished so that Muslims would understand to what extent their dignity had been damaged. The Governor-General even proposed that the Taj Mahal be demolished and its marble stones sold.

The British were unable, for certain reasons, to implement these policies, but today the loyalists of the British are executing their plan. In India, after Narendra Modi came to power, the dignity of Muslims is continuously being trampled. Because Modi rose to the position of Prime Minister not as a member of the BJP, but as a member of the "Sangh" (RSS) organization, and to this day he has remained loyal to the policies of this organization.

In India, the BJP exists as a political party, but in reality it is the "Sangh" organization that is in power in its name. Because the "Sangh" has always been an organization loyal to the British, the ground that has been provided today for dealing with minorities in India has been prepared by the British themselves. The British established this principle that if you want to trample the dignity of a nation, bring its symbols of dignity to the ground.

The Babri Mosque and the Silence of Muslims

After independence, the "Sangh" was constantly thinking of suppressing Muslims through the demolition of the Babri Mosque. On December 6, 1992, this mosque was destroyed, but no temple was built in its place. It was as if, in a democracy, the land became too tight for Muslims, but their dignity was left in a state of agony. This illegal action gained legal legitimacy from the Indian Supreme Court, and Justice Ranjan Gogoi played a prominent role in it and was found guilty in the court of his own conscience.

On November 9, 2019, the Indian Supreme Court issued its ruling on the Babri Mosque. In this ruling, historical evidence was ignored, and the mosque land was handed over to Hindus. Before the Supreme Court's ruling, Muslims, like good citizens, were saying that they would accept the court's ruling. The question is, why was so much trust placed in the court's ruling? Courts are always influenced by the government.

After this ruling, Muslims should have resisted, but the Muslim leader, who had previously been pacified by the call to Delhi, remained silent. The result of the unresisting acceptance of the Babri ruling is clear to everyone today. The silence of Muslims gave the "Sangh" the belief that Muslims were either afraid or their power to act had been paralyzed.

After the Babri Mosque, organized attacks on the identity of Muslims and their places of worship began. New methods were adopted to intimidate and suppress. Courts ignored fairness.

The police had previously also taken one-sided actions, but now they appear more biased. The government covered its ears. Rioters roam freely on the highways. Neither the roads have remained safe nor public transportation. Fabricated confrontations had occurred before as well, but this process continued regularly.

Continued Attacks on Mosques and Schools

During celebrations such as Ram Navami, riots are stirred up in front of Muslim neighborhoods and mosques. Saffron flags were raised over mosques. In the name of "Kanwar Yatra" (the Kanwar pilgrimage), calls for economic boycott of Muslims were issued. In "Dharm Sansad," slogans of genocide against Muslims were raised. In the face of this deplorable situation, the judiciary remained a silent spectator. Bulldozers went over mosques, but no fair voice was raised; while the Supreme Court had said in the Babri Mosque ruling: "No other dispute regarding places of worship will be raised, and they will not be reopened." But this assurance of the Supreme Court was a deception.

The Muslim leadership does not even have the courage to be able to question the Supreme Court about its ruling. In a country where the language of the Supreme Court does not matter, how can one expect justice? In India, the law on places of worship has been continuously violated, but the Supreme Court has never entered on its own initiative; while in some cases we have seen the Supreme Court enter on its own initiative.

The Attack on the Saharanpur Mosque and the Continuation of the Chain

If the courts were fair and loyal to the country, the matter would not have reached the demolition of the Saharanpur Mosque. The demolition of the Saharanpur Mosque is not merely the demolition of one mosque; it is another link in a chain in which the religious identity, social dignity, and historical heritage of Muslims are continuously targeted. This chain against mosques and schools will not stop here. As long as Muslims do not resist, this process of humiliation will continue.

To resist, Muslims must change their approach and come out of a defensive posture. If appeals are filed in courts against old mosques and shrines, why are Muslims lagging behind in this regard? Hundreds of temples have also been built on government lands. Even on endowment lands registered with the Waqf Board, temples have been built.

From police stations to courthouse premises, there are places of worship of non-Muslims. Muslims must refer to the courts in this regard. On the same grounds on which mosques and shrines are demolished, questions can be asked about the existence of other places of worship. For this, permanent committees and a group of legal experts must be formed.

Instead of financial contributions in unnecessary places, Muslims must support such committees and legal experts. The voice of protest must be raised openly against the unfair approach of the courts so that the face of the Indian judiciary is exposed at the international level. As long as the biased approach of the courts and their unfair actions are not called into question, this process will not stop.

It is clear that this path is not easy, but there is no alternative. If Muslims do not adopt the path of resistance and awakening at this time, in the future their honor will also not remain safe.

Conclusion

Resistance never means conflict, but raising one's voice against injustice and to reclaim rights is a sign of life. If there had been resistance against the Babri Mosque ruling, the matter would not have reached this point. After Saharanpur, a large number of places of worship and buildings are in the crosshairs of sectarians. Therefore, resistance is necessary; otherwise, religious sites will be destroyed day by day under the supervision of the courts.

In this regard, the leadership must also audit itself. Their expedient approach has brought about this day. It is not clear what achievement was gained by kissing the threshold of the "Sangh." If scholars seek leadership, they must strive sincerely. They must incorporate religious principles and transparency into institutions. For the welfare and progress of Muslims, the same religious tax (Khums/Zakat) is sufficient, provided it is used transparently. Especially in the current deplorable situation, problems must be solved through the religious tax.

Adil Faraz

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