Yemen's Foreign Ministry: Int’l Bodies Should Warn Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Yemen's Affairs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migrants, referring to the escalation of Saudi Arabia's military interventions in the country, called for pressure from the international community on Riyadh to end military actions and what it called the "oppressive blockade" of the Yemeni people.

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migrants stated in a statement that Saudi Arabia, by strengthening its military, is moving toward escalating interference in Yemen's affairs while continuing attacks against the country and the blockade of the Yemeni people.

The ministry claimed that Saudi fighter jets have conducted 54 airstrikes over the past 24 hours against areas in the provinces of Taiz, Lahj, Al-Jawf, Marib, and Hajjah.

According to this statement, F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets were used in these attacks, and the aircraft took off from Saudi bases in Khamis Mushait and Taif.

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also rejected Saudi Arabia's claims about the situation in the Bab al-Mandab Strait and claimed that there is no problem with shipping in this strait and navigation there is safe.

The ministry described Riyadh's effort to raise the issue of Bab al-Mandab insecurity at the international level as "baseless."

The statement continues that Sana'a's warnings about Saudi Arabia's military buildup are not merely claims, and statements by some leaders of the Saudi-led coalition forces, according to Yemen's Foreign Ministry, also confirm Sana'a's narrative about regional military developments.

Sana'a's Emphasis on the "Right to Confront" Saudi Forces

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also, referring to the presence of hostile Saudi forces in the country, announced that Sana'a considers itself to have the "full and legitimate right" to target these forces.

The ministry claimed in its statement that Saudi-backed forces do not represent the Yemeni people and receive orders from a foreign country; therefore, it described military actions against these forces as falling within the framework of confronting foreign interference.

Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Migrants concluded by emphasizing, "If the world wants stability and calm in the region, it must tell the Saudis to stop interfering in Yemen's affairs."

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