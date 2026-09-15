Yemeni Army Presence on Coasts Guarantee Red Sea Security, Arab National Security

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, in a message on the X social network, emphasized that the presence of Yemeni army forces on the country's coasts, following the victories achieved, is a guarantee of Arab national security and Red Sea security.

He said the Republic of Yemen is defending its sovereignty and nation and confronting aggression, blockade, and imposed restrictions, and these are the objectives that Sana'a has clearly announced.

Al-Houthi went on to refer to threats raised against Yemen and said, "The entity that should be feared and considered a threat is the usurping entity," and emphasized that any new coalition against Yemen will meet a fate similar to previous coalitions, which have faced failure since 2015.

The member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council also rejected propaganda published against Sana'a and claimed the falsehood of this propaganda has become clear to world public opinion over the past years.

He added that over the past 12 years, Yemen's approach to protecting the country and defending the issues and rights of its people has demonstrated the country's honesty and adherence to its declared positions.

Warning About a "Rescue Operation" Against Yemen

Al-Houthi, in another part of his remarks, said any operation under the title "rescue" in which a country participates against Yemen could in fact be considered a preemptive action to support the other side and pave the way for the continuation of aggression and threats against the region.

On this basis, he emphasized that confronting such an approach, from Sana'a's perspective, would be a more appropriate action to prevent the continuation of threats against Yemen and the region.

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