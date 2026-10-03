Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian, Injure Several in New Gaza Ceasefire Violations

ABNA24 - Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip on Friday, carrying out new demolition operations, shelling, and gunfire across several areas of the territory.

One Palestinian was killed and several others were wounded on Friday in an Israeli airstrike near Ansar Junction, west of Gaza City, amid continued Israeli attacks and gunfire from military vehicles across the Strip.

The Israeli aircraft targeted a group of Palestinians near Ansar Junction, killing one person and wounding several others, some critically.

A local source reported that an elderly woman, a young man, and a girl were wounded by heavy Israeli gunfire targeting areas sheltering displaced Palestinians in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

The IOF troops also fired illumination flares east of Gaza City and carried out two demolition operations northeast and east of the city, according to a local source.

An Israeli drone dropped bombs near Shujaiya Junction, while Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes east of the Tuffah neighborhood.

Israeli artillery shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza alongside continued gunfire.

The IOF also carried out a demolition operation south of Khan Younis, while Israeli naval vessels opened fire off the coast of Rafah.

On Thursday, two Palestinians were killed and others wounded by Israeli gunfire and shelling across the Gaza Strip.

The latest attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 1,433 Palestinians have been killed and 5,026 wounded since the agreement was signed in October 2025.



/129