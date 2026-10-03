Pro-Palestine Activists Disrupt Ireland-Austria Nations League Match in Dublin

ABNA24 - In a powerful stance for Palestine, activists disrupted the UEFA Nations League match between Ireland and Austria in Dublin twice, first when spectators threw tennis balls covered in Palestinian flag stickers onto the field in the 19th minute.

The referee sent the players for a hydration break after the tennis balls landed with Ireland 1-0 up after 19 minutes played, and the match resumed after a four-minute break.

The game resumed after a four-minute break, after which it flipped with Austria in the ascendancy until Parrott made it 2-0 with a penalty — in off the right post before the break

Prior that, there was another brief stoppage in play when a protester carrying what appeared to be a Palestine flag entered the field of play before being tackled by security.

Austria fought back in the second half to claim a 2-2 draw after goals from Alexander Prass and Michael Gregoritsch.

Ireland’s football team forced to play “home” match against Israel in Serbia behind closed doors due to protest threats.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League fixture with “Israel”, originally scheduled as a home game on October 4, will instead be played in the Serbian town of Backa Topola at the TSC Arena—behind closed doors with no fans.



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