Ansarullah spokesman: Saudi aggression on Yemen will only bring another failure

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Yemeni official has stressed that the aggressor Saudi Arabia will not make any gains from its intensified aggression on the Yemeni civilian areas except for another failure.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, spokesman for the Ansarullah movement and head of the Yemeni peace negotiating team, stated: The Saudi regime continues its aggressive airstrikes on Yemen, having carried out over 350 attacks in just a few days. These attacks have targeted public and private property and resulted in civilian casualties.

He added: We hold the Saudi regime responsible for the ongoing violation of Yemen's sovereignty and the targeting of civilians and their property. This aggressive military escalation against Yemen will not achieve any of the Saudi regime's objectives; on the contrary, it will further complicate the situation. The Saudi regime has previously attempted the military option and reaped nothing but failure. A return to this failed approach reflects an aggressive mindset that does not believe in dialogue or peace.

Abdulsalam stated: Regarding the outcome of recent operations on the West Coast, the situation has fortunately returned to normal, and government institutions have resumed their duties in serving the public. We have witnessed no acts of retaliation, a fact that demonstrates the Yemeni army's moral and humanitarian commitment. In contrast, Saudi Arabia persists in its strategy of blackmailing and intimidating the world by citing alleged threats to international shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait. It incites the international community to act based on false and baseless claims, seeking to drag certain international parties into its futile adventures in Yemen and repeat past mistakes that have already led to clear and absolute failure.

The top Yemeni negotiator added: It is shameful that the Saudi regime has resorted to such a wave of fabrications. We do not believe it is in the interest of international parties to jeopardize their own interests based on the lies of the Saudi regime—lies the regime has resorted to for twelve years and continues to propagate, to the point where no one believes them anymore.

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