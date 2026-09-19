Ansarullah official: Yemen could expand military objectives if Saudi continues hostile policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement has warned Saudi Arabia that Sana’a could expand its military objectives if Riyadh continued hostile policies, saying new sensitive targets could be placed on Yemeni Armed Forces’ agenda.

“If the Saudi regime does not back away from its hostile positions and adventurism, the Yemeni Army may be forced to change its operational objectives and place a new and sensitive target bank on its agenda,” Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the movement’s Political Bureau, said on Friday.

“Yemen’s military capabilities now dominate the region’s overall equations,” he added.

“It is the Yemeni fighters, themselves, who, independently and relying on their indigenous capabilities, are carrying out precise attacks against Saudi Arabia’s strategic depth and territory,” the Yemeni official stated, rejecting claims that Yemen’s military strikes were operationally dependent on any other party.

Remarking on the Armed Forces’ advances against Saudi-backed mercenaries along Yemen’s coastline, the official said all vessels using the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait would coordinate their transit through the waterway with the Armed Forces and, following direct communication, receive the necessary assurances and guarantees.

The official, meanwhile, described a shift in regional military and political equations in favor of the Axis of Resistance, underlining Sana’a’s indispensable role in bringing about the transition.

In July, Saudi Arabia intensified its years-long siege of Yemen and attacked facilities at Sana’a’s main airport. Yemen said it would expand its reprisal in response to force an end to the siege, which has imposed heavy economic and human costs on the country since 2015.

In the final part of his remarks, al-Bukhaiti addressed the acts of aggression that Saudi Arabia has committed against the Iraqi territory targeting Iraqi anti-terror resistance groups, whom Riyadh has unfoundedly accused of striking Saudi energy facilities.

“The recent attacks and acts of aggression by the Saudi regime against Iraqi territory give Baghdad a full and legitimate right to deliver an appropriate and decisive response to such encroachments,” he said.

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