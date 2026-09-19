Mass rallies in Sana'a, Yemeni provinces reaffirm support for armed forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mass popular rallies were held on Friday in the capital Sanaa and several Yemeni provinces to reaffirm support for Sanaa armed forces and reject Saudi claims of Targeting Macca.

The rallies were organized under the slogan “Supporting the Armed Forces, Blockade-for-Blockade Equation, and Exposing the Falsehood of Targeting Macca,” with large crowds gathering in Al-Sabeen Square and major public squares across the provinces.

Participants took to the streets in defense of their Islamic identity and in rejection of a grave falsehood attributed to the Saudi side against the Yemeni people, referring to Saudi allegations concerning the targeting of Macca.

They also expressed rejection of false and fabricated claims offensive to the sanctity of Macca, reaffirming Yemen’s position on the issues of the Muslim nation and Islamic holy sites, foremost among them Macca, Madinah and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the statement, rallies renewed their commitment to supporting Sanaa forces and adhering to the blockade-for-blockade and escalation-for-escalation equation, while reaffirming their stated position regarding Saudi attacks on Yemen.

They also condemned the dangerous accusation, major lie and grave falsehood concerning the alleged targeting of Macca, saying participants reserved their right to respond to an affront and authorized Sanaa forces’ leadership to determine the nature and timing of any response.

The rallies called on governments, political parties and political actors to adopt clear positions on the issue, saying that arenas of genuine action are where the sincerity of positions toward Islamic holy sites is revealed.

They came amid accelerating military and political escalation by Riyadh against Sanaa.

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