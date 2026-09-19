US lawmaker denounces Trump arms package to Saudi Arabia as continuation of bombing Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Representative Rashida Tlaib has denounced the Trump administration’s latest arms package to Saudi Arabia as a continuation of more than a decade of US-backed bombing, blockade and starvation against the Yemeni people.

In a statement posted Thursday on X, the Michigan Democrat wrote: “With US support, Saudi Arabia has bombed, blockaded, and starved the people of Yemen for over a decade. Now the Trump admin is giving them $5 billion in arms, including 2,000-pound bombs that kill indiscriminately. Enough. Let Yemen live. The Senate must block this sale.”

The proposed sale, notified to Congress earlier this month, includes more than 10,000 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance kits and matching bomb bodies, among them 5,000 of the 2,000-pound BLU-117 munitions that have repeatedly been used against civilian infrastructure in Yemen. Boeing is listed as the principal contractor.

Tlaib’s statement comes as Yemeni armed forces have scored significant battlefield gains against Saudi-backed militias, exposing the failure of years of US-enabled aerial bombings that never produced a political settlement. Washington has declined to join Riyadh in new direct airstrikes after secret contacts with Yemeni representatives in Oman, yet is simultaneously rushing precision bombs to the same kingdom that has spent years trying to starve Yemen into submission.

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