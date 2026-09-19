Saudi border troops fire artillery at residential area in Sa'ada, injuring two women

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least two women have been injured after Saudi border troops fired a barrage of artillery rounds at a residential area in Yemen’s northwestern province of Sa’ada, near the border with Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi artillery fire struck the al-Hajla area in the Razih district on Friday afternoon, damaging civilian homes and other properties, according to local sources cited by the Arabic-language al-Masirah television network.

The latest attack came just hours after Yemeni air defense systems intercepted and shot down drones over the capital, Sana’a, that were intruding into Yemeni airspace.

Local residents reported spotting unmanned aerial vehicles conducting flights over multiple residential districts, including Saawan and al-Hasaba in the northeastern side of the city.

They said the anti-aircraft fire triggered explosions and caused fear and concern among residents.

The Yemeni army did not immediately comment on the incident, and the identity of the drones and the party that launched them was not immediately clear.

The Sana’a administration declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia on July 20, in response to “an unfair and tyrannical siege” on Yemen lasting nearly 12 years.

The Yemeni military has announced a number of successful operations aimed at ships linked to Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea.

In March 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies imposed a blockade on Yemen and launched a sweeping military campaign, backed by military, political, and logistical support from the United States and several Western countries.

The blockade has killed tens of thousands of Yemenis. However, Saudi Arabia has failed to achieve its stated objective of reinstating a puppet regime that serves its interests.

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