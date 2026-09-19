Yemeni forces seize strategic heights overlooking Bab al-Mandab in Lahij

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yemeni Armed Forces have seized strategic heights in the southwestern province of Lahij overlooking the Bab al-Mandab Strait, advancing against Saudi-backed mercenary forces in the area.

The forces took control of Mount al-Aghbarah in the al-Madaribah wa al-Arah district following fierce clashes with Saudi-sponsored militias, Yemeni sources said on Friday.

This comes as Saudi F-15 fighter jets have carried out 37 airstrikes on civilian areas across Yemen’s southern province of Ta’izz and the northern province of Hajjah over the past 24 hours, killing and wounding a number of civilians.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said the Saudi warplanes took off from King Khalid Air Base near the city of Khamis Mushait, situated about 884 kilometers south of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, to carry out the airstrikes.

Yemeni Armed Forces have recently announced their control over Perim Island, also known as Mayyun Island in Arabic, strengthening their strategic position around the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital maritime route linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

The takeover of Perim Island, which sits at the heart of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and provides a strategic vantage point over the waterway, has placed the entire maritime passage under the control of forces operating from Sana’a.

However, Sana'a has stressed that passage through the strait is only restricted for Saudi vessels in response to 12 years of illegal Saudi siege on its southern neighbor.

Recent events unfold amidst escalating tensions along Yemen’s western coastline, where Yemeni forces and Saudi-backed mercenaries have engaged in confrontations over crucial coastal areas and strategic locations.

The latest advances have shifted the balance of power on the western front as Saudi-backed militias lose ground, prompting Riyadh to intensify its airstrikes against Yemeni positions and infrastructure in an apparent effort to halt their losses.

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