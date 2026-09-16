Women of Resistance Called Architects of Culture and Identity at Ahlul Bayt Assembly Gathering in Qom

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The event, held in the Iranian holy city of Qom, focused on the many faces of resistance when it takes the form of a woman. Participants examined how women serve as architects of culture and identity through their roles as mothers, teachers, and employees, and how Islam has provided women with both human standing and honor at a time when they have historically faced injustice.

Speakers emphasized that a woman who understands the demands of her age can connect with others and demonstrate Islam through her behavior, thinking, and actions. They described the gathering as an opportunity to discuss how today's resistant woman contributes to building society in terms of civilization and identity, and how to preserve an authentic Islamic civilization founded on Islamic heritage and rooted in its principles. Defending human identity and Islamic identity, they said, stands at the forefront of this effort, and women must never abandon their active role in every field.

Participants also stressed that Islamic scholars have laid down principles and values for women that keep them from drifting between competing sets of ideals. They expressed hope that such gatherings would help women become more aware, cultured, and discerning, and that they would fulfill their roles while observing full hijab.

A central theme of the discussions was that resistance is primarily a cultural matter before it becomes political or social. Speakers said the first step requires cultivating resistance thinking, especially among the new generation, and building a communication network linking women of resistance in Iraq, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and other countries, including in Europe and America, who share similarities in thought and lifestyle. Creating this network to connect the thought and its various components, they said, is among the most important actions that can be taken.

Participants expressed gratitude to the organizers for their efforts and to a speaker who delivered what they described as a valuable address on the challenges facing Muslim women, particularly women in resistance. They warned that the goal of Western intellectual decline is to destroy the Iraqi family and the Muslim family in general, and described the speech as a fruitful exchange of ideas offering recommendations to serve the Iraqi and Muslim family amid the challenges they face.

ABNA Correspondent Zainab closed her report with a clear message to women: do not allow oppressors to make you a plaything, for you are not a tool. Resistance begins the moment one refuses to fall into that trap, and the beauty of the matter is that Islam has shown the path to liberation in advance, from Lady Hawwa to Lady Zahra and Lady Zainab, peace be upon them, whose examples have always been present.

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