Ansarullah: Claim of Yemeni Army Attacking Mecca Absolute Lie

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammed al-Farrah, a member of the political bureau of Ansarullah, stated that the rumors circulated claiming that the Yemeni army targeted Mecca are completely baseless and false.

Referring to religious sensitivities, while rejecting these claims, he emphasized that Yemenis are more sensitive than anyone to the preservation of Islamic sanctities.

Al-Farrah went on to add that Riyadh, with the aim of diverting public opinion from its internal failures, has turned to using false pretexts and mobilizing Muslims to gain international support.

He described Saudi Arabia's current situation as a "real predicament" in which there is an attempt to hide the country's structural problems from the eyes of the world by creating tension.

The member of Ansarullah's political bureau considered the solution to ending the crisis to be "stopping the aggressions, lifting the blockade, and returning to calm" and emphasized that the only way out of this situation is to leave Yemen alone and compensate for the damages caused by years of war and destruction.

He concluded by warning that continuing on the current path and requesting foreign support will not change the equations, and anyone seeking to escalate tension will be responsible for its consequences.

Al-Farrah also noted that the continuation of this approach constitutes a kind of "adventure with Saudi Arabia's national security and vital and oil infrastructure."

Hizam al-Asad, another member of Ansarullah's political bureau, also said that the claims of targeting the Holy Mecca are a lie that has been used before.

**************

End/ 345E