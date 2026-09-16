Vance's Claim: Possibility of Ending War with Iran After Midterm Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): JD Vance, the Vice President of the United States, in an interview with the New York Post, referring to the continuation of the war with Iran, said he agrees with the remarks of Donald Trump, the President of the United States, about the possibility of ending the war immediately after the midterm elections.

He claimed that Iran will lose more and more of its control over the Strait of Hormuz by the time the midterm elections are held.

The US Vice President said ship traffic through this strategic waterway has returned to more than 50 percent of normal levels.

Vance said, "Washington is currently in the second phase of the war; a phase that, according to him, focuses on preventing the rebuilding of Iran's capabilities and maintaining global stability."

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