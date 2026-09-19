Poll: 71 percent of US voters say Trump lacks clear strategy to end Iran war

AhlulBayt News Agency: A new poll shows that 71 percent of US voters believe President Donald Trump’s administration lacks a clear strategy to end the war of aggression he launched against Iran after nearly seven months.

Seven in 10 voters said the Trump administration lacks a clear strategy for ending the war, including 95 percent of Democrats, 83 percent of independents and 43 percent of Republicans, according to the poll by Fox News—Trump's favorite news channel.

The survey also found growing concern over the war’s potential impact on US security, with 47 percent of voters saying the war will make the United States less safe in the long run, up from 39 percent in April.

Meanwhile, 32 percent said the conflict will make the US safer, while 20 percent said it will make no difference.

According to the poll, the rise in concern is largest among White voters, who are under 45 and independents.

The survey further showed that 60 percent of voters believe that the US military action against Iran was a wrong decision, compared with 37 percent who said it was right. The margin has widened since June, when 58 percent said the military action was wrong and 41 percent said it was right.

Opposition to the war increased modestly across most demographic groups, with the largest shifts recorded among Hispanic voters, voters under 30, moderates and those aged 65 and over.

The US war against Iran does not rank among the top issues concerning US voters.

When asked to identify the most important issue facing the country in their own words, only 4 percent named Iran, while just 1 percent cited foreign policy in general.

By comparison, 34 percent of voters identified the cost of living crisis as the most important issue facing the United States.

The United States and the Israeli regime waged their illegal war of aggression against Iran on February 28. However, forty days later, on April 8, the enemies were forced to accept a ceasefire amid Iran’s brave resistance and successful retaliatory operations.

In July, the US conducted waves of deadly air raids on Iran and imposed a naval blockade of the country in violation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic, signed on June 17, to end the war.

In response, the Iranian armed forces launched devastating strikes against strategic American targets across West Asia and reimposed restrictions on the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, who has failed to achieve any of his stated war aims, has repeatedly threatened to escalate militarily, including by deploying ground forces to seize Kharg Island, Iran's main oil export hub.

Iranian officials and commanders have expressed the full readiness of the armed forces across all national territory, including the strategic island in the Persian Gulf, to counter any attack and inflict heavy casualties on the American troops.

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