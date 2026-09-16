Forbes: Trump's $2.7 Billion Windfall from His Second Presidential Term

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Statistical data shows that the wealth of Donald Trump, the president of terrorist America, has increased by 60 percent after his return to the White House. Forbes reported on Tuesday evening that Trump has added $2.7 billion to his wealth since the beginning of his second presidential term in America.

The report states, "It is estimated that the president has become $2.7 billion richer after his victory in the 2024 election, thanks to profits from cryptocurrency projects and foreign deals. According to our latest estimates, updated in September, his wealth now stands at $7 billion."

Forbes explained that no one in American history has earned this amount from politics.

The publication continued, "A major portion of the 47th US President's net worth consists of cryptocurrencies and liquid assets, amounting to over $2.4 billion. Golf clubs and resort properties add another $1.8 billion to his wealth."

Forbes estimated Trump's real estate investments at $1.1 billion, and another $1 billion is the value of Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of the Truth Social network. The report also adds that Trump's personal brand, thanks to licensing deals, has brought him another $700 million.

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