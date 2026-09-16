Escalation of Anti-Islamic Positions by Republicans in US Congress on Eve of Elections

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The anti-Islamic statements and positions of several Republican members of the US Congress against Muslims have faced criticism; to the extent that this report emphasizes that American Muslims, like other citizens of this country, are part of American society and must enjoy equal status and rights.

This report refers to the statements of Derrick Van Orden, a Republican representative from Wisconsin, who claimed that Islam "is not compatible with modern Western thought" and that Islam, if its teachings are practiced, is a "violent religion."

These positions are not limited to Van Orden. Nancy Mace, a Republican representative from South Carolina, wrote on the X social network, "Every Muslim who holds public office in America is a Trojan horse and a threat to national security and the republic."

Also, Andy Ogles, a Republican representative from Tennessee, announced in a message, "Muslims do not belong to American society." These statements target American Muslims because of their religious identity and question their presence in American society and political structure.

Randy Fine, a Republican representative from Florida, also wrote in a sharper position on the X social network, "If they force us to choose, the choice between dogs and Muslims is not a difficult choice."

This report also refers to the reaction of Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives and a Republican representative from Louisiana. Johnson has said he spoke with members of Congress about the "tone and message" of their statements but has refrained from publicly condemning these remarks.

In conclusion, the report emphasizes that American Muslims are neighbors, colleagues, and citizens of this country and enjoy the right to the same full status in American national society. On this basis, the continuation of proposing statements that present Muslims as a threat to national security or as lacking a place in American society is condemned as an example of anti-Islamic prejudice in Congress.

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