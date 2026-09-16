Uninhabitability of Lebanon's Bint Jbeil; Zionist Regime Destroyed 80 Percent of the City

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Out of every 10 houses in the city of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, 8 houses have been destroyed by the Zionist regime. More than 80 percent of this city has been completely destroyed, and more than two thousand buildings have been razed to the ground. A figure equivalent to at least five thousand residential units. The municipality of Bint Jbeil has announced that the remaining part of the urban fabric has also suffered minor damage.

According to a report by the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, to clarify the dimensions of the Zionist regime's crime against the city of Bint Jbeil, the municipality of this city has announced that 11 educational centers in the city have been completely destroyed, and the hospitals and relief centers of Bint Jbeil have not been spared from damage. The city's water and electricity networks have been destroyed, hundreds of commercial units in the city's market have disappeared, and agricultural lands and ancient trees have been destroyed. The result is that the Zionist regime has turned the city of Bint Jbeil into an uninhabitable land.

These statistics are contained in the report "Bint Jbeil; The Memory of a Crime," prepared by the municipality of this city. This report has documented the damages caused by the Zionist regime's aggressions between 2023 and 2026 based on maps, aerial images, field surveys, municipal records, and statements by residents and owners of damaged centers and institutions. The report states that the Zionist regime in Bint Jbeil has caused three types of destruction, which include destroying homes, erasing memory, and burning land.

1,500 Displaced Families and the Collapse of Housing Ownership

According to this report, the residents of Bint Jbeil who still lived in the city have lost all their property, and the number of displaced families from Bint Jbeil currently exceeds 1,500 families. Before the war, 81 percent of families in this city owned their own homes, but this rate has now dropped to only 3 percent. In contrast, the share of tenant families has increased to 74.6 percent.

Bint Jbeil; A City Whose Infrastructure Has Been Destroyed

The Zionist regime not only destroyed the urban fabric of Bint Jbeil but has turned this city into an uninhabitable place, even if the occupying forces were to withdraw from it today. Two electricity stations affiliated with the Bint Jbeil municipality in the areas of "Saf al-Hawa" and "Al-Baraka," which together had 13 power generators, have been destroyed. The internal electricity and water networks have also been completely destroyed.

At the Saf al-Hawa water station, a tank with a capacity of 900 cubic meters has been completely destroyed, and another tank with a capacity of two thousand cubic meters has been damaged. The solar energy system that kept this station operational and supplied water to eight towns has also been almost completely destroyed.

5,000 Houses on the Destruction List

In the residential sector, the municipality of Bint Jbeil has announced that the extent of the damage is beyond what can be described merely as extensive damage and has estimated the number of destroyed residential units at about five thousand units.

In the center of Bint Jbeil alone, more than 500 buildings have been demolished in an area including "Ain al-Saghira," the "Al-Jami'" neighborhood, and the "Al-Baraka" neighborhood, as well as the "Old" Square and the "Al-Jama'neh" neighborhood. The Grand Mosque of Bint Jbeil, whose construction dates back more than 400 years, has not been spared from destruction and has been ruined.

In the western part of Bint Jbeil, the areas of "Al-Awaini" and "Al-Qila'," as well as the areas of "Tal Mas'oud," "Shal'aboun," and "Saf al-Hawa," have been targeted for destruction. In the east of this city, the neighborhoods of "Ain al-Kabira" and "Al-Maslakh" have been almost completely destroyed. In the south of the city, the scope of destruction has extended to large parts of the areas of "Al-Wadi," "Al-Doura," "Aqabat Salha," and "Aqabat Maroun" and has also included the agricultural lands around these areas.

Schools and Educational Centers Were Not Spared Either

The destruction has not been limited to homes, and according to the municipality of Bint Jbeil, the Zionist regime has caused a kind of urban destruction in this city.

In the education sector, the municipality of Bint Jbeil has recorded the complete destruction of 11 educational centers out of a total of 14 centers. Among these centers are the public high school, the Faculty of Science branch affiliated with the Lebanese University, the Teacher Training Center, the technical school of the martyr "Rani Bazzi," and the Bint Jbeil Technical Institute. A number of private schools and educational institutions, including the "Al-Mahdi" and "Al-Mabarrat" schools, have also been destroyed.

Hospitals and Relief Centers Under the Rubble

Despite the evacuation of hospitals in Bint Jbeil, medical centers have also not been spared from destruction. This report speaks of the targeting of "Salah Ghandour" Hospital, the destruction of parts of the Bint Jbeil Governmental Hospital, and the destruction and bombing of relief centers.

Ambulances and relief workers have also been targeted. A pharmaceutical warehouse has been destroyed, and most pharmacies in Bint Jbeil have also been destroyed.

The Bint Jbeil Market; Urban Economy Among the Ruins

In the economic sector, the municipality of Bint Jbeil has recorded the complete destruction of more than 500 commercial units and the partial destruction of 200 other units. A major part of the city's market has been destroyed, and the building of the "Ojero" company, the development services center, and parts of the governorate building have also been damaged.

The main sports facilities of Bint Jbeil, from the municipal stadium to basketball courts, mini-football fields, and swimming pools, have also not been spared from destruction.

Destruction of More Than 70 Percent of the Agricultural Sector

Outside the urban fabric of Bint Jbeil, the municipality of this city has also estimated the extent of direct damage to the agricultural sector at more than 70 percent. These damages have resulted from the destruction and leveling of lands and orchards, the cutting and uprooting of ancient trees, and damage to more than 70 percent of trees along the streets.

Three Layers of Destruction; Home, Memory, and Land

The Bint Jbeil municipality's report presents a picture of destruction that is not limited to buildings and encompasses various aspects of urban life, from homes, schools, and hospitals to water and electricity infrastructure, the market, and agricultural lands.

In the report "Bint Jbeil; The Memory of a Crime," the municipality of Bint Jbeil has described this process at three levels, which include destroying homes, erasing memory, and burning land. Three layers that, together, present a picture of a destroyed city and a displaced people.

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